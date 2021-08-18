Sheamus Says He Fought To Get Match With Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania

During an interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at Wrestlemania. Instead, the match happened at Fastlane. McIntyre would go on to lose to Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania while Sheamus defeated Matt Riddle.

He said: ““Yeah, we really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania. That’s where we felt the feud should basically climax, should come to an end at WrestleMania. And I fought as hard as I could; we both did, to make that happen, but you do what you can do, you know? Make it the best way you can.”

McIntyre added: “If you see the pre-match video, you’ll see that this was really WrestleMania worthy. Just the story we have, the real story…and we can always come back around maybe at next year’s WrestleMania. When we get fans back, it will be new again. But it was certainly a disappointment, we’re gonna have to do it again.”