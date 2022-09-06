wrestling / News
Sheamus Says He Tried to Bring Back ‘Written In My Face’ for His WWE Entrance
– Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, SportsBIBLE’s Josh Lawless spoke to WWE Superstar Sheamus discuss bringing back the song “Written in My Face” for his WWE entrance. According to Sheamus, he’s attempted to get the song back, but he “wasn’t able to get it approved” (via WrestlingInc.com)
The former WWE Champion added, “Of course, it’s amazing what music can do. I had so many requests when I came back in 2020 for me to bring back ‘Written in My Face.’ … But it’s just funny, when that music hits the reaction it can have on the crowd.”
At WWE Clash at the Castle, Sheamus lost in his bid to win his first WWE Intercontinental Championship against Gunther.
Prior to #WWECASTLE, @WWESheamus told me he tried to get his old theme song back when he returned in 2020 but couldn’t get it approved @sportbible pic.twitter.com/ugRW05Sh04
— Josh Lawless (@JoshLawless_) September 6, 2022
