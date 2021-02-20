Sheamus Says He’s Outperformed Everyone During Pandemic Era In WWE

In an interview with BT Sport, Sheamus said that no one else has outperformed him during the pandemic era of WWE in the Performance Center and the Thunderdome.

He said: “I get to teach Drew McIntyre a lesson. I’m going to school this kid, you know what I mean? I’m going to school him. There’s no doubt about that. I’ve beaten McIntyre many, many times. Drew hasn’t gone through the kind of roller coaster career that I’ve had. Yeah, he got released, he went away but when you’re in WWE and you’re at the top and then you’re not at the top, it’s a hard thing to grasp. It’s a hard pill to swallow.

Here’s the thing, man. Everyone looks back on this…he promised me a WWE Championship match, right? And all of a sudden it’s an Elimination Chamber match. So, basically, we’ve been robbed of a WWE Championship Match, a single, one-on-one opportunity with Drew McIntyre. To be stuck in a cage with five other guys, including Drew — how do you think that feels to me, man? You know what I mean? Me, being a four-time WWE Champion, you’re telling me now that I’m not a draw? I’m not big enough to go in there with Drew? What’s the story there?

Since COVID started, since this pandemic started and we’ve been going to the WWE Performance Center, there’s been nobody who has outperformed me in the Performance Center and in the ThunderDome era. Week-after-week, I’ve been elevating people, anybody and everybody I’ve been in the ring with. Whether it’s Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee or John Morrison, or Miz. I’ve been making every single person in that place up their game. When everyone else is been kind of like, just moseying through, I’ve been the one dragging everybody — I’m the most intense person in there, I’m the hungriest guy in there. I’m the one that’s been fighting to keep everything going, you know what I mean? That’s a huge insult to me when they say I don’t deserve a one-on-one match with Drew.”