– During a recent interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories, 45-year-old WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus discussed his remaining goals in his career, such as winning the Intercontinental Title and headlining WrestleMania. Sheamus said on his goals (via Fightful):

“The IC Title. That’s it. I want to main event WrestleMania too. I want to main event WrestleMania, that’s another one. The IC Title and main event WrestleMania are the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania (39). It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close (to winning the IC Title) at Mania, and it just got taken away from me.”

The WrestleMania 39 Triple Threat Match ultimately saw Gunther retain the title and walk out the winner.