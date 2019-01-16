Sheamus Says Mandy Rose Had The Greatest Run-In Of All Time

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Sheamus spoke about teaming with The Big Show, competing against Nicholas at Wrestlemania, his thoguths on Mandy Rose and more. Here are highlights:

On the Bar teaming with the Big Show: “Show was like guys you’re the best ever. And we were like ‘Show, you’re awesome. You’re a future WWE Hall of Famer, an unbelievable athlete and we’d love to have you on board, you know!’ That was the deal.”

On wrestling in India: “I think you’ll be hard pressed to find fans as passionate anywhere in the world as they are in India. It’s incredible. I can’t explain it. Indian people love WWE. They love wrestling. They love it. They’re super passionate about it every time we go with their reactions. They come up to the airport, to the hotel, to the arena. Definitely one of my favourite places to visit. I’ve been to Jaipur, to Mumbai, a couple of years ago and it was probably one of the best experiences of my entire life. It’s another reason why I love what I do.”

On Mandy Rose: “Mandy Rose coming out last Tuesday in our match was probably the best run-in in WWE history. I want everybody to know that. Mandy Rose’s run-in was the best run-in in all of WWE and all sports entertainment. That’s what I want to say. For the record.”

On facing Nicholas at Wrestlemania: “Well, we didn’t know until we came into the ring. Probably lost because of that because we thought we didn’t want to hurt a ten-year-old kid. Braun Strowman is a coward because he knew we’d never lay a finger on the ten-year-old kid. So, Braun Strowman is a coward and that’s the real story there. Never would have laid a hand on that kid. Just like Braun beat up Vince’s limo so that he could get taken out of the match, instead of bowing out of the match.”