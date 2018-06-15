Sheamus Says The New Day Helped Evolve His Character

In an interview with The Telegraph Herald, Sheamus spoke about how The New Day helped him evolve his character during their feud. Here are highlights:

On looking back at what he’s done: “Certain things happen in your career that bring you to your next point and then to your next point. My next great moment is not behind me, it’s in front of me. You keep moving forward. I really don’t think about it to be honest. I’m always looking for the next challenge or looking for the next thing. Maybe when I’m retired in 30 years I can look back, but I’m looking for the next thing to achieve now. I still have a long way to go in this career.”

On teaming with Cesaro: “It was new waters as I’d never been in a tag team before. It was an opportunity to do something different and prove to the fans what we could do. I feel like we did give the tag division on RAW a huge boost. We’ve had some epic feuds. We’re just always ready to go and no matter what happens, Cesaro is the best in the world. He’s the real G-O-A-T and one day he will be world champion.”

On their feud with the New Day: “It took a while with our separate move sets and wardrobes, but we got on the right track. When we’re in the ring we’re on the same page and always thinking the same. With New Day, it brought me out of that ‘Celtic Warrior’ character. I love to fight and have been fighting my whole life, but I’ve welcomed the entertainment aspect more against New Day and that gives the WWE universe a chance to see a different side of me. I’ve let my guard down and I just go out there and have fun.”