Sheamus Says Rusev Was Having a Lot of Fun With Lana & Lashley Storyline, Talks Friendship With Rusev

While a lot of people feel like Rusev had to be frustrated with his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley, Sheamus says that’s not the case. Sheamus spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and was asked about the angle, which saw Lana leave Rusev for Lashley before Rusev was taken off TV due to a contract dispute.

“When he came back with the whole Lana thing, people were really behind him and then it just kind of dropped off and I’m like, ‘What happened?,'” Sheamus said. “He lost a couple of times to Lashley but he was on fire. The Rusev Day thing was back and running, and they could have done a lot. A lot more could have happened. I don’t know what the deal is, he’s on RAW but he was on fire, man, the people were loving him … You could tell he was having fun, coming in and kicking Lashley and making Lana’s life miserable. He was having a great time! I just don’t know what happened with that story, you know? I don’t understand it. I just thought Rusev could have definitely gone on a roll after that.”

Rusev expressed similar comments back in November, saying, “How can I not be happy? It’s the hottest storyline in the whole WWE, it’s been the hottest storyline for years. So of course, I’m happy with it.”

Sheamus also talked about his friendship with Rusev, saying, “Rusev’s one of my best mates, bro. Me, Drew, Cesaro and Rusev, they’re my closest friends, you know? For all different reasons, but I want to see Rusev doing well. I was happy when he came back, dude.”