– Sheamus did not come out of last night’s Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 unscathed. The former WWE Champion shared an image of his marked up back following the matchup via social media. He wrote in the caption, “Survivor.” Sheamus may have lost, but he is indeed a survivor of banger, after banger, after banger.

Bron Breakker defeated Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to retain his title at the premium live event. It was broadcast live on Peacock.