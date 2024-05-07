Sheamus Shares Photo of Chest After WWE Raw Match With Gunther

– Sheamus was unable to advance in the King of the Ring tournament last night on WWE Raw, falling prey to former WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Following Raw, Sheamus shared a photo on social media of his beat-up chest after the match, writing in the caption, “There will be no part 4.”

Sheamus recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff last month. He had picked up wins over Ivar and Shinsuke Nakamura. Now, his time in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament is over, and going by his comments, any issues he has with Gunther.

You can view Sheamus’ photo and a video of his full match with Gunther from Raw below: