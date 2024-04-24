WWE News: Sheamus Reacts To Drew McIntyre’s ‘Burger’ Joke, Shawn Michaels Comments On NXT Spring Breakin’, NXT Highlights

– On Monday’s episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre made fun of Sheamus’ physique by saying he’s been eating ‘burger after burger after burger’, a play on his ‘Banger’ catchphrase. In a post on Twitter, the Celtic Warrior took the joke in stride while talking about his King of the Ring goals.

When i win KOTR for a 2nd time, i want to be called… pic.twitter.com/8MmNTl47vp — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 23, 2024

– In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels spoke about last night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ event.

He wrote: “Incredible night top to bottom for Week 1 of #NXTSpringBreakin, capped off by an electric NXT Title Match and the crowning of a NEW Champion@_trickwilliams is the embodiment of what we do here at #WWENXT… he’s ready to show the world #WeAreNXT”

– Speaking of NXT, here are highlights from last night’s episode.