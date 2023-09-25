wrestling / News
Sheamus Reportedly Dealing With A Shoulder Injury
September 25, 2023 | Posted by
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Sheamus is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, which is why he’s been absent from WWE TV and live events. The injury is said to be “really bad”, but no other details were given.
Sheamus last wrestled on the August 18 episode of Smackdown against Edge. He recently posted a picture to social media that had him wearing a neck brace.
The lost paddies supporting the boys in green from Nashville #IREvRSA #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/ItlFSKpYZM
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 23, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, Tegan Nox Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Zilla Fatu Thinks Jey Uso Needs Jacob Fatu and Himself for the Next Phase of the Bloodline’s Story
- Ted DiBiase On Which Wrestler Should’ve Had A Bigger Career Than They Did
- Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury, Why Match Wasn’t Stopped