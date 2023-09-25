wrestling / News

Sheamus Reportedly Dealing With A Shoulder Injury

September 25, 2023
WWE Raw Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Sheamus is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, which is why he’s been absent from WWE TV and live events. The injury is said to be “really bad”, but no other details were given.

Sheamus last wrestled on the August 18 episode of Smackdown against Edge. He recently posted a picture to social media that had him wearing a neck brace.

