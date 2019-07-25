wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off New Hair Style, Finn Balor Turns 38, TakeOver Toronto Preview Clip

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus

– Sheamus shared a clip on Twitter this week, showing off his new hair style and look. You can check out the clip he shared below.

– WWE Superstar and former Universal champion Finn Balor celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old.

– WWE released a new preview clip for NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019. You can check out the preview clip below. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 in Toronto.

