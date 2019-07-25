wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off New Hair Style, Finn Balor Turns 38, TakeOver Toronto Preview Clip
– Sheamus shared a clip on Twitter this week, showing off his new hair style and look. You can check out the clip he shared below.
New direction… Business in front. Party in back. pic.twitter.com/ACjWCWg3Ag
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 23, 2019
– WWE Superstar and former Universal champion Finn Balor celebrates his birthday today. He turns 38 years old.
– WWE released a new preview clip for NXT TakeOver: Toronto 2019. You can check out the preview clip below. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 10 in Toronto.
