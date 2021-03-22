WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off Welts From Fastlane Match With Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins Comments On Win

– Sheamus took to Twitter to show off his war wounds after his match with Drew McIntyre at Fastlane. The Celtic Warrior shared a picture of his bloody back, writing:

“You just witnessed the main event of Wrestlemania… 20 days early. #WWEFastlane #topthat”

– WWE posted a video of Seth Rollins backstage discussing his “in-ring drip” after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at the PPV: