WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off Welts From Fastlane Match With Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins Comments On Win
– Sheamus took to Twitter to show off his war wounds after his match with Drew McIntyre at Fastlane. The Celtic Warrior shared a picture of his bloody back, writing:
“You just witnessed the main event of Wrestlemania… 20 days early. #WWEFastlane #topthat”
You just witnessed the main event of Wrestlemania… 20 days early. #WWEFastlane #topthat pic.twitter.com/SFO02OZhfy
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 22, 2021
– WWE posted a video of Seth Rollins backstage discussing his “in-ring drip” after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at the PPV:
