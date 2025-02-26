wrestling / News
Sheamus Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency
February 26, 2025 | Posted by
Deadline reports that Stephen Farrelly, better known as Sheamus, has signed a deal with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation. This comes after Sheamus also signed a new multi-year deal with WWE.
He is the latest WWE talent to join the agency after CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Montez Ford, Natalya and Alexa Bliss.
More Trending Stories
- Update On WWE Shareholder Lawsuit, Alleges Vince McMahon Investigation Was a ‘Sham’
- Backstage News On AEW Segment With Thunder Rosa, Megan Bayne, And Penelope Ford
- Note on WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto Ticket Sales, People Upset Over The Rock Changing Game Plan
- Jeff Jarrett Weighs in on Fan Outrage Over AEW Grand Slam Australia Ring