Sheamus Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus WWE Raw 12-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

Deadline reports that Stephen Farrelly, better known as Sheamus, has signed a deal with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation. This comes after Sheamus also signed a new multi-year deal with WWE.

He is the latest WWE talent to join the agency after CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Montez Ford, Natalya and Alexa Bliss.

