Sheamus Teases That ‘Big Things Are Coming’ for Him This Year
– WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus made an appearance at the PL Fan Fest and appeared on an NBC Sports broadcast over the weekend. During the broadcast, Sheamus commented on his recent absence from WWE programming and his future. He stated (via Fightful), “Seven months I’ve been off from WWE but I want to tell everybody, big things are coming for Sheamus this year. Huge things are coming for Sheam-O.”
It was previously rumored last year that Sheamus’ WWE contract is set to expire in the first half of 2024. Also, the former champion was said to be injured following his match with Edge (aka Adam Copeland) on SmackDown that took place in August. The 46-year-old former WWE Champion has not wrestled since the match with Copeland in August 2023.
