Sheamus Teases Going After Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Title

In 2022, Sheamus and Gunther had a long-standing feud including wrestling at WWE Clash at the Castle, where Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the title.

At WWE WrestleMania 39, Gunther emerged victorious against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Gunther’s reign as champion has now reached 600 days with his most recent title defense coming against Kofi Kingston on the January 29 episode of WWE Raw.

On Twitter, Gunther celebrated his win, which led to Sheamus replying to the post: