– As noted, former WWE Champion Sheamus made his return last night on WWE Raw, going after Ludwig Kaiser. Sheamus later spoke to Cathy Kelley, revealing the late Christmas present he bought for Kaiser.

The former WWE Champion noted, “2025 is gonna to be the year of the Celtic Warrior. Bron Breakker, see you. There’s a match with you as well, a match the world wants to see so I can finally defeat you and get my ultimate dream of becoming Intercontinental Champion.” The Celtic Warrior continued, “So the question’s this, Cathy, yeah? Ludwig Kaiser, Bron Breakker, are you up for the fight of your lives? And to Netflix, are you ready for banger, after banger after banger, after banger, after banger, after banger?!”

You can view that interview clip below: