Sheamus Teases Possible Feud With Drew McIntyre

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sheamus teased the possibility of a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, noting that McIntyre will find out how hard he hits. Here are highlights:

On possibly fighting Drew McIntyre: “I don’t know the lay of the land, I don’t know what I’m going to do on Raw, but I’ve heard people talking about a feud with Drew. If it does happen, I feel sorry for Drew. He’s going to remember very, very quickly how hard I hit. I’m worried I’ll hit him so hard that he’ll just turn to dust. He’s my friend, I don’t want to do that to him. He’s been messing around with these American wrestlers for so long, tippy-tappying around the ring, but one shot from me will make him realize how easy he’s had it before I got there.”

On his legacy: “I want people to remember Sheamus, just like people remember John Cena or Undertaker. People might scoff at that, but that is my mentality. I came here never to be a number; I came here to be the greatest I can possibly be. That’s my mindset. People are giving up their Friday nights to watch me. I need to give them a reason to watch. I don’t take that for granted, and I’m going to grab their attention and run with it.”

On his feud with Jeff Hardy: “The Jeff Hardy story hit so many raw nerves. It is definitely one of the favorite feuds of my career. That was very, very personal, and it’s one of my favorite feuds in my career. For me, the pandemic has really given me a chance to be who I really am. I’ve never been afraid of cutting to the bone and saying things that put people in an uproar. The match with Jeff at the end, the barroom, that brought out this new shady side of Sheamus.”