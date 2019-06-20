WWE News: Sheamus Thanks John Cena For New YouTube Series Milestone, Stock Down

– Sheamus posted to Twitter on Thursday thanking John Cena for appearing on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube series. Sheamus noted that the video, which was released five months ago, has hit a new milestone for his channel with two million views:

Big shout-out to handsome @JohnCena – his Warm Up & Stretch #BraveChange vid just hit 2 MILLION VIEWS! Like he says: “Be comfortable in the uncomfortable.” https://t.co/MvyLVNrS9p — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 20, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.37 on Thursday, down $1.56 (2.03%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.94% on the day.