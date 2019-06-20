wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Thanks John Cena For New YouTube Series Milestone, Stock Down

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus posted to Twitter on Thursday thanking John Cena for appearing on his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube series. Sheamus noted that the video, which was released five months ago, has hit a new milestone for his channel with two million views:

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.37 on Thursday, down $1.56 (2.03%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.94% on the day.

