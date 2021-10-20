wrestling / News

Sheamus to Voice Erik the Brave on Will Sliney’s Storytellers

October 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Will Sliney has announced that WWE Superstar Sheamus will be making an appearance on Will Sliney’s Storytellers on RTE2. Sheamus will be voicing Erik the Brave. The episode will air on Monday, October 25.

Per the announcement from Sliney, “Here we have Freya’s grizzled Viking Dad, The Fearless Erik the Brave! Played by WWE Superstar Wrestler, Stephen Farrelly. Will Sliney’s #Storytellers, coming to @rte2 on October 25th.”

