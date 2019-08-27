wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus on His Change in Look, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown, Cesaro Wants a Hands-On Look at NXT UK

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus

– Sheamus shared a tweet today on changing up his look. You can check out his tweet on the subject below. Sheamus wrote, “The most controversial image change-up in the history of Sports Entertainment… but DID I look stupid?”

– A new WWE Now video is out previewing tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live.

– WWE released a backstage video where Cesaro revealed he’s going to get a hands-on look at NXT. You can check out that video below. So, it looks like Cesaro will be making an appearance at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend.

