WWE News: Sheamus on His Change in Look, WWE Now Previews Tonight’s Smackdown, Cesaro Wants a Hands-On Look at NXT UK
– Sheamus shared a tweet today on changing up his look. You can check out his tweet on the subject below. Sheamus wrote, “The most controversial image change-up in the history of Sports Entertainment… but DID I look stupid?”
The most controversial image change-up in the history of Sports Entertainment… but DID i look stupid? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ItVI5TpnrX
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 27, 2019
– A new WWE Now video is out previewing tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live.
– WWE released a backstage video where Cesaro revealed he’s going to get a hands-on look at NXT. You can check out that video below. So, it looks like Cesaro will be making an appearance at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend.
We look forward to having you, @WWECesaro! #NXTUKTakeover pic.twitter.com/FGvmARWlIc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 27, 2019
