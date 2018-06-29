Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sheamus Visits The Senso-Ji Temple in Japan, Naomi Works Out With Dasha Fuentes, Samoa Joe gets a Photo With Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake

June 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sheamus

– Ahead of this weekend’s WWE live event on Japan, Sheamus visited the famous Senso-Ji Temple in Tokyo…

– Here are Naomi and her “Gym Wife” Dasha Fuentes hitting the gym…

– While in Tokyo, Samoa Joe found a chance to get picture with Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake…

