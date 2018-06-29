wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Visits The Senso-Ji Temple in Japan, Naomi Works Out With Dasha Fuentes, Samoa Joe gets a Photo With Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake
– Ahead of this weekend’s WWE live event on Japan, Sheamus visited the famous Senso-Ji Temple in Tokyo…
Zen. Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo #WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/xpE8zMVswx
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 29, 2018
– Here are Naomi and her “Gym Wife” Dasha Fuentes hitting the gym…
Training with the gym wife @DashaFuentesWWE #WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/hz1wYp8EfA
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 29, 2018
– While in Tokyo, Samoa Joe found a chance to get picture with Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake…
Samoa Snake pic.twitter.com/36OT7nI0ae
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 29, 2018