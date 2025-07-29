Sheamus vs. Rusev Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced the rubber match between Sheamus and Rusev for next week’s WWE Raw. As noted, Rusev attacked Sheamus after the latter’s match on this week’s Raw and put him in The Accolade. It was announced later in the show that the two will do battle on next week’s show.

Rusev and Sheamus have one win apiece against each other in their feud of late. The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will feature the fallout from SummerSlam.