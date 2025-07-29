wrestling / News
Sheamus vs. Rusev Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the rubber match between Sheamus and Rusev for next week’s WWE Raw. As noted, Rusev attacked Sheamus after the latter’s match on this week’s Raw and put him in The Accolade. It was announced later in the show that the two will do battle on next week’s show.
Rusev and Sheamus have one win apiece against each other in their feud of late. The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which will feature the fallout from SummerSlam.
Rusev challenges Sheamus to a match next week on WWE RAW:
“And finally, Rusev can relax and celebrate his day.”#WWERAW
pic.twitter.com/lwr3utNrvj
— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 29, 2025
