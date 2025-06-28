wrestling / News
Sheamus vs. Rusev Added to Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
June 28, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Sheamus and Rusev for the next episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. It will have a special start time of 6 PM ET. The show takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh
* Sheamus vs. Rusev
