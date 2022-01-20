Sheamus On When Stars Find Out Their Royal Rumble Number, Surprise Entrants He’d Like to See

Sheamus discussed the Royal Rumble match, when people find out their entry number and more in a new interview. The WWE star spoke with GiveMeSport and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the planning that goes into the match: “We all know our numbers. We all know when we’re going in the match, but I’m not going to spoil the magic for anybody. What we do is entertainment. I don’t like taking some of that stuff away or peeling back the curtain. We know our numbers and what we got to do in there. In the past, a lot of guys have started early, like Edge and [Dolph] Ziggler. Guys with great stamina. That can help when you set up the card.”

On when people find out what number they are: “They won’t find out what number they are until pretty much like two or three hours before the show. It’s been a couple of them that have been really, really close. It can be stressful if you’re new, but for me now there about 12 years, it doesn’t really bother me at all.”

On what surprise entrants he’d like to see: “If the opportunity was there, I’d love for [Steve] Austin and The Rock to come back. I remember for years, Wade Barrett would always say Papa Shango was coming back to the Rumble. It was a joke. One year, he was told to stop tweeting it because Papa Shango actually did come back for the Rumble [as The Godfather].”

On WWE announcing several returns this year in advance: “I like the fact that they just show up, you know? I’m not a huge fan of telling people who’s going to be in there. I think the men’s one is a bit more secretive because they’ve announced ten people so far who are on the active roster. On the women’s side, there’s a lot of girls that are coming back. It just goes to show how much they miss the product.”