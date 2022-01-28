Sheamus Recalls Winning 2012 WWE Royal Rumble, Talks Fans Wanting Chris Jericho To Win

In a recent interview with Graham Matthews, Sheamus discussed winning the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble, dealing with an eye issue the day of the Rumble match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sheamus on winning the 2012 Royal Rumble and fans wanting Chris Jericho to win the match: “Sometimes it feels like more than 10 years, and sometimes it feels like less. I can’t explain how it works. But it was an incredible experience for me. The Rumble was one of my favorite pay-per-views as a kid growing up. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of World Champions and Universal Champions, but very few people can say they’ve had the honor of winning the Royal Rumble. For me to win that in 2012 was incredible. I know a lot of people were upset because a lot of people were hoping Jericho was going to do it in 2012. Probably even Jericho himself. But it was definitely up there as one of the biggest achievements of my career. I was lucky enough to be in there – when me and Chris were in there, we had a lot of time, especially at the end. We created a lot of false eliminations between us so that really gripped a lot of people. It was a lot of fun.”

On dealing with an eye issue the day of the Rumble match: “The biggest thing about it was, the morning of, I woke up with a sty, so my eye was down like this. The first four hours, I was running around with a hot rag trying to burst the sty. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m about to win the Royal Rumble, probably the biggest thing that I’ve done in WWE, and I can barely see out of my left eye, or right eye.’ I couldn’t remember which one it was because I had a sty in it. This is my life to a tee.”

