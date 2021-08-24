Sheamus Recalls Working Out With Edge Before His In-Ring Return, How Edge Helped Motivate Him

In a recent interview with Fightful during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Sheamus discussed transforming his body, working out with Edge prior to his in-ring return, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Sheamus on transforming his body and preparing for every match as though it could be his last: “When I went out with the concussion, I had a chance to reassess my body and work on some stuff, some instabilities in it. So, I worked on that,” Sheamus said. “I worked with a guy called Ken in Nashville Hip Institute. I worked on all these different types of movements. I still do them before every match. It’s definitely helped me get back on track. So, yeah, I had some stuff that might put me out. I was kind of worried about it, but I’m back and that’s the great thing about it. Something like that motivates you because now I just go out for every match as if it’s my last match. So, I just go out there balls to the wall, fella, you know what I mean? Just go out there and go out there ‘cause I love what I do, mate. I sat on my couch for such a long time and unsure about what my future held or was gonna hold. It puts everything into perspective.

On working out with Edge and watching Edge’s dedication to his in-ring return: “When I was doing the Celtic Warrior Workouts, which is kind of on the backburner at the moment. But I did one with Edge, too. I saw every title that Edge had. The one title I hadn’t won, the IC title. I saw how much he wanted to get back as well. All these little things motivated me and sent me on the right course to come back in the ring. People talk about the ThunderDome era, well it wasn’t just the ThunderDome era, mate. It was the PC era. Without the PC era, the ThunderDome era wouldn’t have happened, do you know what I’m saying? All these things happen. I laugh when I hear people going, ‘I was the star of the ThunderDome era.’ Well, mate, where were you in the PC era? It’s not just that part. It’s the whole year and a half in that environment with no fans. I was just able to focus on different things. My promo, my character. Going out there, I got loose. My ring work has always been intense, but I was able to bring in a new level of intensity. I was able to bring out a lot of good stuff out of my opponents.”

“We’re on the bikes. We did two days. One day was working out in his garage and then the second day was we went out on a mountain biking ride. He took off, mate. I’m like, the whole time, ‘I’m gonna end up on my face here. This is not gonna be good.’ I haven’t been mountain biking since I was a teenager.’ So, he’s taking off down the road. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be bad.’ I got two GoPros, put the GoPro on the bike. Wes switched it around. He just took off then because he wanted to do something to show off how good he is. ‘Cause he lives in Asheville, he lives in the mountains. He’s always on the bikes, so he just took off. I remember we got back and we’re looking at the card on the GoPro watching it back from when he spilled over. It just gave him his confidence back. Before that as well he got himself in great shape. He wouldn’t do the workout until he was entirely happy with the way he looked. Which is a credit to him. I thought he was just putting me off, thought he was fobbing me off, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll do it.’ But no, he made sure he got himself in great shape. All credit to him, dude. He looks amazing and he’s back doing what he wants to do when everyone had written him off. Ten years he was out of the ring.”