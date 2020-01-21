wrestling / News
Sheamus Works Off Ring Rust in Latest Celtic Warrior Workouts
– The latest episode of Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts is online, with the Smackdown star shaking off his ring rust alongside Braun Strowman, Cesaro and Drew Gulak. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… The road back to a WWE has been a long one. Along that way I stopped by the WWE Performance Center in Orlando a few weeks back and recorded some footage with Cesaro & Drew Gulak (and even Braun Strowman!) where the boys whipped me into shape and scrubbed off some of that ring rust. You see, ring shape is something you cant really get back without real rounds clocked up on the canvas. Drew coached the session and kept it very basic with warm up drills followed by ten minute rounds of chain wrestling and down-and-dirty grappling with my old teammate from The Bar, Cesaro. It’s good to have friends by your side when you endeavor to… Brave Change.”
