Sheamus On Wanting To Be Considered One Of The Greats In WWE, How Releases Have Impacted Locker Room

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Sheamus discussed wanting to be considered one of the greats in WWE, the recent WWE releases, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Sheamus on how he’s had such a long career in WWE: “Hunger. Passion. For me, it’s been something I’ve wanted my whole life, and I feel like I’ve been able to stay really, really hungry by going out there every time and not bringing all the accolades I’ve achieved in with me. Going out there and acting like I’ve never won anything, but I’m also trying to get better. I’m also trying to get better in the ring. I’m also trying to get better with my promos and my character. I’m constantly trying to improve because I’m never really satisfied with where I’m at. I’m never satisfied with anything, to be honest with you, when it involves my career. Never satisfied with what I’ve won, the matches I’ve had, the promos I’ve had. I’m always trying to push it to the next level, week after week after week. I feel like that’s what really drives me on, is just trying to get better and trying to create something that nobody has seen and leave a legacy that people will never forget. Not just, when it’s over, disappear. I want people to talk about Sheamus forever. When they talk about WWE, they talk about Sheamus, The Celtic Warrior. I want to be unforgettable in the stuff that I do and as I said, I keep pushing on.”

On wanting to be considered one of the greats in WWE: “When I hear people talk about how Roman Reigns cut a great promo, or Drew [McIntyre] and Bobby [Lashley] or all that sort of stuff, I’m like ‘Screw that. I’m better than these guys, and I’m going to prove I’m better than these guys.’ I haven’t been handed anything. People will go back to 2012 and say, ‘Oh, he’s a babyface you shoved down our throat.’ Stuff like that. I’m well aware of what’s happened in the past, and that’s what drives me on. I use that sort of stuff to push myself harder because I know I’m better than all of these people. I know I’m better than all these guys. I just haven’t got things served on my plate to me. Maybe in the past, there was a time, for a short period of a year or so, I was the golden boy, ‘Celtic Warrior’ Sheamus in 2012, but that was eight or nine years ago. So I’m constantly just going to go out there and just prove that I’m better than everybody else. Whether it’s John Cena coming back or bleeding The Rock coming back, I just want an opportunity to go out there and show them I can bleeding skin them alive in that ring, and I know I can.”

On the recent WWE releases and the state of the WWE locker room: “I said a while ago, talking about releases, no one ever wants to see releases and I lost a lot of friends that were with the company, and I said the atmosphere is good. ‘Obviously, Sheamus is lying because how can the atmosphere be good?’ The truth of the matter is, it is good. The lads have a crack, a joke, they rib each other. We’re all slagging each other off. It’s a really good vibe and there are a lot of good lads in that locker room. I think the future is bright for the company and there’s a lot of talent as well. The guys coming in now, and the girls, are super talented. Look at Nikki Cross winning the Women’s title. No one deserves that more than her. She’s been up, she’s been down, super nice, and super genuine. She works her ass off, she’s got herself in amazing shape, and she has embraced herself with this character. And there she is, RAW Women’s Champion.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.