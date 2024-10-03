wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite
October 2, 2024 | Posted by
Shelton Benjamin is All Elite, making his AEW debut at Dynamite. MVP introduced Benjamin on Wednesday’s show as his business partner and “President of the Complaint Department.” You can see the clip below.
Benjamin exited WWE in September of last year and was part of The Hurt Business in that company with MVP and Bobby Lashley. Fightful Select reports that Benjamin signed with AEW a couple of weeks ago.
MVP introduces his business partner….Shelton Benjamin!
Watch #AEWDynamite's 5th Anniversary LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @The305MVP | @Sheltyb803 | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/0XFfCTVIPH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2024