Shelton Benjamin Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

October 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Shelton Benjamin MVP 10-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

Shelton Benjamin is All Elite, making his AEW debut at Dynamite. MVP introduced Benjamin on Wednesday’s show as his business partner and “President of the Complaint Department.” You can see the clip below.

Benjamin exited WWE in September of last year and was part of The Hurt Business in that company with MVP and Bobby Lashley. Fightful Select reports that Benjamin signed with AEW a couple of weeks ago.

