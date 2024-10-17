wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Officially Announced As Signed To AEW
Shelton Benjamin is officially All Elite, with his signing being announced after AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night after Dynamite that Benjamin is signed to the company as you can see below.
Benjamin picked up his first win on Wednesday’s show.
What an amazing debut tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
Welcome to @TBSNetwork + @AEW, Shelton Benjamin!@Sheltyb803 is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/GG1P9lRi0T
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 17, 2024
