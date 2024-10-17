wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin Officially Announced As Signed To AEW

October 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shelton Benjamin AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Shelton Benjamin is officially All Elite, with his signing being announced after AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night after Dynamite that Benjamin is signed to the company as you can see below.

Benjamin picked up his first win on Wednesday’s show.

