Shelton Benjamin Asks Fans To Support Independent Wrestlers During Coronavirus Pandemic

In a post on Twitter last night, Shelton Benjamin asked his fans to consider supporting independent wrestlers who aren’t getting paid thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote: “Amazing talents NOT on a @WWE roster are going to have a tough Struggle with $0 coming in due Coronavirus Pandemic. So if you have the means support your favorite independant wrestler. buy their merch & support their platforms #SUPPORTINDYWRESTLING we are all in this together.”

He got replies from Impact’s Ethan Page, as well as Arik Cannon and AJ Kirsch.

Thx dude 🤙 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) March 25, 2020

After fans began taking shots at Braun Strowman over what he said regarding independent wrestlers seeking support during this time, Benjamin suggested they channel that energy into something positive.

He added: “Instead of tagging Braun with all the hate, show some love to your favorite INDY wrestler and tag them. Increase their exposure and maybe an extra sale or two. Be positive & HELP ME HELP THEM #SupportIndyWrestling like my boys @DirtyAndyDalton & @voteaaj.”