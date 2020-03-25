wrestling / News
Shelton Benjamin Asks Fans To Support Independent Wrestlers During Coronavirus Pandemic
In a post on Twitter last night, Shelton Benjamin asked his fans to consider supporting independent wrestlers who aren’t getting paid thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.
He wrote: “Amazing talents NOT on a @WWE roster are going to have a tough Struggle with $0 coming in due Coronavirus Pandemic. So if you have the means support your favorite independant wrestler. buy their merch & support their platforms #SUPPORTINDYWRESTLING we are all in this together.”
He got replies from Impact’s Ethan Page, as well as Arik Cannon and AJ Kirsch.
— Arik Cannon (@arikcannon) March 25, 2020
Good lookin’ out, bro. 👊💥https://t.co/fhExOVb5eC
Also, shoot me 10 bucks and I'll cut a promo on you, your friend, your enemy, your ex, or anyone/anything you want, as @BroJBrody. @Venmo: @AJKirsch @CashApp: $AJKirsch@PayPal: [email protected]
— A.J. Kirsch (@AJKirsch) March 25, 2020
Thx dude 🤙
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) March 25, 2020
After fans began taking shots at Braun Strowman over what he said regarding independent wrestlers seeking support during this time, Benjamin suggested they channel that energy into something positive.
He added: “Instead of tagging Braun with all the hate, show some love to your favorite INDY wrestler and tag them. Increase their exposure and maybe an extra sale or two. Be positive & HELP ME HELP THEM #SupportIndyWrestling like my boys @DirtyAndyDalton & @voteaaj.”
Instead of tagging Braun with all the hate, show some love to your favorite INDY wrestler and tag them. Increase their exposure and maybe an extra sale or two. Be positive & HELP ME HELP THEM #SupportIndyWrestling like my boys @DirtyAndyDalton & @voteaaj
— Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Finding Jeff Jarrett Compelling As a Character, Vince Russo’s Decision To Give Him Such a Big Push in WCW
- David Benoit Says Chris Jericho Was One of Only Two People Who Were There For Him After Chris Benoit Incident, Says Vince McMahon Never Called Him
- Kota Ibushi Says He Wants to Elevate Tag Team Wrestling in NJPW, Wants Team with Tanahashi To Be Different Than Team With Kenny Omega
- JBL Shares Story About Eddie Guerrero & Kurt Angle Getting Into Physical Fight Backstage, Eddie Trying to Leg Dive Angle