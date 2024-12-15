– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin discussed seeking to win the AEW World Title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on wanting to do big things in AEW: “It was a long time coming. We almost made it happen a few times over the past year, but to finally actually be there and to be performing in front of a live crowd on television, all of those things culminated into just for me a great night. So far, it’s been a great experience. I’m enjoying my time there. Like I said, I just want to bring the best of me to the programming. Hopefully, we can do some big things while there. Again, the feeling, surreal because not wanting to harp on my WWE experience too much, but that’s 18 years of my career, so it’s really hard not to reflect and compare the difference. It was humbling. I’m a very humble guy that way, but as far as my actual personality and my in-ring abilities, those have always been there, and it is actually refreshing to be able to show people what I really can do.”

On a world title win being on his agenda: “So far, fans seem to have taken to it. I feel like longtime fans always knew, and new fans are going like, okay, is this the same guy from WWE? Honestly, no, I’m not. I’m off the chain, unrestricted, unleashed, however you want to describe it, I’m able to work to my ability, and I feel like I’ll be able to work to my potential. I have big plans while I’m in AEW, and a world title is definitely on that agenda.”

Shelton Benjamin is currently competing in the Blue League as part of the AEW Continental Classic.