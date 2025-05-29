Shelton Benjamin Calls John Cena the ‘Best Promo in Wrestling’

– During a recent interview with the Energis Podcast, AEW star and Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin shared his thoughts about John Cena, whom he considers to be the best promo in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shelton Benjamin on John Cena: “John Cena’s, to me, the best promo in wrestling. I used Cena because he’s like one of the faces of pro wrestling, but he’s also from my class. … He’s always been a guy…when he talks, he can win over anybody. You put him in any situation, it can be as ridiculous or serious [as possible], and he makes it work.”

Benjamin on asking Cena his secret about staying so composed: “He said, ‘I’m a nerd, man. I just sit at home and talk to myself in the mirror,’ and this is what he said in OVW…This is 2001/2002…Later, even Vince McMahon was saying, ‘Why don’t you talk to yourself in the mirror?'”

John Cena is set for action a week from Saturday at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 in Inglewood, California, at the Intuit Dome. The reigning WWE Undisputed Champion will team with Logan Paul against former champ Cody Rhodes and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. The premium live event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.