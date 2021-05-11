wrestling / News
WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Defeats Cedric Alexander On Raw, Angel Garza Threatens Drew Gulak
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Shelton Benjamin won the battle of former tag team partners on Raw, defeating Cedric Alexander. You can see a clip from the bout below:
– Angel Garza followed up his win over Drew Gulak on Raw last week by threatening to do worse next time they meet up in the ring. Garza, who humiliated Gulak by shoving a rose down the back of his trunks and kicking it somewhere uncomfortable last week, said next time he would shove the rose down his throat:
More Trending Stories
- Sin Cara Recalls His Fights With Chris Jericho and Others In WWE, Getting Sent To Anger Management
- Chris Jericho Confirms That He Took Funny WWF Picture Of The Rock
- Mention Of Booker T vs. Triple H Wrestlemania XIX Feud Removed From A&E Documentary
- The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut