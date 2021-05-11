WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Defeats Cedric Alexander On Raw, Angel Garza Threatens Drew Gulak

– Shelton Benjamin won the battle of former tag team partners on Raw, defeating Cedric Alexander. You can see a clip from the bout below:

– Angel Garza followed up his win over Drew Gulak on Raw last week by threatening to do worse next time they meet up in the ring. Garza, who humiliated Gulak by shoving a rose down the back of his trunks and kicking it somewhere uncomfortable last week, said next time he would shove the rose down his throat: