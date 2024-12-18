– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, The Hurt Syndicate’s Shelton Benjamin discussed his friendship with Bobby Lashley and how The Hurt Syndicate is like Marvel’s The Avengers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shelton Benjamin on his friendship with Bobby Lashley: “When I choose my actual friends, I look at not so much…obviously, I respect what they do in the ring, but as a man, I see Bobby, I see him all the time spending time with his kids, doing all these things, and as a father myself, I admire stuff like that. I look at all his hard work, his work ethic. For me, birds of a feather flock together.”

On the type of people he wants to be around: “When I see someone working that hard and someone who is so dedicated to his craft and his family, for me, those are the kind of people I want to be around because those are the kind of attributes I want to emulate. Obviously, me and Bobby, we’ve had quite a few matches in the past too, so again it’s that friendship formed through now. So now, we’re kind of a one-two punch.”

On how The Hurt Syndicate is like the Avengers: “I guess the best way I would describe us that would make sense to people, if you’re watching The Avengers, MVP is clearly Tony Stark, I would like to say I’m somewhere between Thor and Captain America, but Bobby is clearly The Hulk [laughs]. That is the dynamic that I like to [say].”