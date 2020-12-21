WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Dedicates TLC Win to Shad Gaspard, Drew McIntyre Comments on Win Over AJ Styles

~ Shelton Benjamin is a tag team champion again, and he dedicated his victory to the late Shad Gaspard. Benjamin posted to Instagram after he and Cedric Alexander defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Tema Championships. You can check out the post below:

~ WWE posted a video of Drew McIntyre commenting on his win over AJ Styles at the show. The WWE Champion acknowledged that Styles worked over his leg with the chair-assisted Calf Crusher, but said that he’s not giving up the title no matter what the trainer says: