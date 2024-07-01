Shelton Benjamin Wishes He Could Erase Racist Angle From His Career

In a post on Twitter, Shelton Benjamin reacted to a clip of Yoshi Tatsu’s WWE debut from 2009, in which Benjamin mocked the way Tatsu spoke. He said that he would like to erase it from his career and regrets taking part in it.

He wrote: “If I could erase one thing in my career this is it. I’m completely and utterly disgusted by this racist shit. I’m glad the ending was my character getting kicked in the head and losing #racismsucks”