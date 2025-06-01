Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Was Better as a Heel in WWE

– During a recent interview with the Energis Podcast, AEW star and Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin discussed turning heel in WWE and why he did better as a heel. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shelton Benjamin on doing better as the heel in WWE: “Surprisingly, I was better at being a bad guy. I flip-flopped back and forth, but if you ask me what I prefer – I prefer being a bad guy. It’s for one simple reason – it’s much easier to tick people off than to make them happy. It makes it so much more fun for me.”

On some wrestlers doing well at switching from heel to face, like Steve Austin: “Some guys are so good at being bad guys that the bad guy turns into the good guy. Stone Cold Steve Austin, if you look at everything he does, he’s a bad guy. But people love him. So because people love him, he’s the bad guy that everyone is rooting for.”