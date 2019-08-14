wrestling / News
WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Finally Speaks After Smackdown, Smackdown Dark Match
– Shelton Benjamin finally said a word in his new gimmick, even if it wasn’t on Smackdown proper. Benjamin appeared in a post-show segment and was asked about what he thought his chances were in the King of the Ring that kicks off next week. As Shelton stood there silently, Chad Gable came up and asked him what was up. Benjamin walked off, referring to Gable as “Shorty.”
– Ali defeated Andrade in a dark match before the Smackdown taping. You can see a brief clip below from Ali:
They had Mustafa Ali beat Andrade Almas with a small package counter to the Hammerlock DDT one night after Andrade swept Rey Mysterio in a 2outof3 falls match and they really did this shit in the dark match.#SDLive https://t.co/Swa1ZAHP9P
— Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) August 14, 2019
Steal the show before the show. #SDLIVE
🎥 @TheMattyCox pic.twitter.com/5EG2dVMLtg
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 14, 2019
