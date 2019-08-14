WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Finally Speaks After Smackdown, Smackdown Dark Match

– Shelton Benjamin finally said a word in his new gimmick, even if it wasn’t on Smackdown proper. Benjamin appeared in a post-show segment and was asked about what he thought his chances were in the King of the Ring that kicks off next week. As Shelton stood there silently, Chad Gable came up and asked him what was up. Benjamin walked off, referring to Gable as “Shorty.”

– Ali defeated Andrade in a dark match before the Smackdown taping. You can see a brief clip below from Ali: