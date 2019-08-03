wrestling / News
Various News: Shelton Benjamin Gives His Thoughts On Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler, Brandi Rhodes Makes Ice Cream With Glacier, New KUSHIDA Shirt Available
– Shelton Benjamin posted a video to Instagram in which he gives his thoughts on Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler at NXT Takeover: Toronto II, which is apparently nothing. He’s continuing a gimmick that he started on Smackdown last month.
– WWE Shop is selling a new KUSHIDA T-shirt.
– Brandi Rhodes has released a new ‘Shot of Brandi’ video, in which she makes Kahlua Ice Cream with Glacier.
