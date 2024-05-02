Shelton Benjamin Has High Praise For Billy Gunn, Thinks He’s One Of The Greatest

Shelton Benjamin had some very nice things to say about Billy Gunn, calling him the ‘greatest athlete to ever enter pro wrestling.’ In an interview with WhatCulture (via Fightful), Benjamin explained why he thinks so highly of Gunn and his athleticism.

He said: “Every time people say that, it’s flattering ring because I look at all the greats that have come down. Great athletes like Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat and Macho Man (Randy Savage). To me, I think the greatest athlete to ever enter pro wrestling is Billy Gunn. Billy Gunn…have you seen him? To this day, he can out-bump anyone and out-work anyone. I can’t think of a better athlete. I think he’s number one and I’m number two. Shoutout to Billy Gunn. You are the friggin man. He’s the Hulk. We made this analogy one time about Billy Gunn. ‘When you see Billy Gunn on TV, it’s like seeing David Banner. It’s when you meet him in person that you realize he’s the Hulk.’ That’s how ripped Bully Gunn is. He’s a monster of a man.“