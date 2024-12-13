Shelton Benjamin Says He Was ‘Humbled’ By Crowd Reaction To His AEW Debut

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Shelton Benjamin spoke about his AEW debut back in October and said he was ‘humbled’ by the crowd’s response. Benjamin has a 4-2 record in AEW and is involved in the Continental Classic.

He said: “Having done this for so long, I am to this day, any time someone even recognizes me in the street, I’m honestly very flattered. So to have that reaction, especially for the AEW crowd, being quote-unquote former WWE guy, I was humbled, I was overjoyed. I was actually kinda worried about how the reaction would be, but the fans, they’ve stuck by me thick and thin all these years, and it was very heartwarming is the best way I can put it. I really appreciate it, and I loved it, and I could rewatch that moment over and over and over.“