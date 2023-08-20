Shelton Benjamin On His Time in The Hurt Business, Wishes They’d Been In Front of Live Crowd

Shelton Benjamin recently discussed his time in the Hurt Business and the thing he most regrets about the group’s run. Benjamin spoke about the faction on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his time in the group: “The Hurt Business, that will always be something I hold near and dear. I consider it one of the greatest factions. I have nothing but love for The Hurt Business.”

On the stable’s success during the lockdown era: “All of us are extremely proud of what we were able to do, especially during that time when the company really needed something. It came out of nowhere. It was a surprise to all of us, and again, it was such a great time. The biggest regret is that we were never in front of a live audience.”

On the group’s future: “I think there are more books and novels for The Hurt Business, personally. As all things do, when things fell apart, I know none of us were happy about it. We did everything we could. It was above our pay grade, and our job is to perform. So that’s what we do. But we really, really wanted to just have that one time where we could walk out in front of an actual crowd.”