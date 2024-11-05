Shelton Benjamin On Interactions With Vince McMahon, Says Vince Didn’t Have Faith In Him

Shelton Benjamin recently recalled his working relationship with Vince McMahon. Benjamin was asked about his interactions with McMahon during his conversation with abby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, and you can see the highlights below (Fightful):

On his interactions with McMahon: “It was mostly professional. I’ve never had a bad meeting with Vince. I’ve seen Vince in bad moods and things like that, but my personal interactions with him have always been pretty pleasant. There might have been one time when I first started where he might have barked at us for something small that he probably wouldn’t have remembered, but because it’s Vince, I remember. In the grand scheme of things, it was nothing.”

On his biggest issue with McMahon: “I have, on a personal note, not a whole lot of negative things to say about Vince. My biggest issue with Vince was that he didn’t have enough faith in me. He has to have faith in you to put you in certain positions. That is my only real personal gripe with him. Aside from that, I don’t have a lot of negative things to say about my interactions with him. If I asked him for a meeting, I always got that meeting.

“Sometimes, I may have had to wait. One time I had to wait almost three or four hours after a show to have a meeting. His attitude was, ‘If you really want to have this meeting, you’ll wait.’ People say that they want to have a meeting, he’ll make you wait, and people will leave. Aside from little things like that, I don’t have a lot of negative personal experiences,” he said.