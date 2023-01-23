Shelton Benjamin Is “Interested” But Cannot Confirm A Reunion For The Hurt Business

WWE’s The Bump spoke with Shelton Benjamin last week and inquired about the status of The Hurt Business stable and his former ally MVP’s recent activities (via Wrestling Inc). Benjamin explained that MVP’s percieved bandwagoning simply seems like good tactics to him. He also expressed that while there are still extant obstacles to a reunion for The Hurt Business, he’s not ruling it out as a potential future option. You can read a few highlights from Benjamin and watch the complete episode below.

On if MVP is a “bandwagon manager”: “I mean, I look at it this way. If you want to be successful, you go after the people who are successful,. I don’t think it’s a bad idea for MVP to go after successful clients. That’s just smart business.”

On the idea that recent events could be building toward a reunion for The Hurt Business as a faction: “If you ask MVP, maybe. If you ask me and Cedric, we’ve still got some kinks to work out before we can commit to that. Are we interested? Of course. But at this point, I can’t confirm that The Hurt Business is going to get back together.”