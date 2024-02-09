wrestling / News

Shelton Benjamin vs. Josh Alexander Set For Prestige Alive Or Just Breathing In May

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Prestige Alive Or Just Breathing Shelton Benjamin Josh Alexander Image Credit: Prestige Wrestling

Shelton Benjamin will return to the ring and face Josh Alexander at Prestige Wrestling’s show in May. Prestige announced on Thursday that Benjamin will compete in his first match since his WWE release at the show, which takes place on May 16th. Tickets go on sale on February 16th at 10 PM PT:

