Shelton Benjamin vs. Josh Alexander Set For Prestige Alive Or Just Breathing In May
Shelton Benjamin will return to the ring and face Josh Alexander at Prestige Wrestling’s show in May. Prestige announced on Thursday that Benjamin will compete in his first match since his WWE release at the show, which takes place on May 16th. Tickets go on sale on February 16th at 10 PM PT:
🚨 NEW SHOW & MATCH ALERT 🚨
JOSH ALEXANDER faces SHELTON BENJAMIN at ALIVE OR JUST BREATHING!
Thursday, May 16th, 2024
Los Angeles, CA
The Vermont Hollywood
All Ages
Tickets available next Friday, February 16th at 10:00 AM pacific time!
🎟 https://t.co/923RtPRI1t pic.twitter.com/1kpXW7ZJPx
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) February 9, 2024
