Shelton Benjamin Says There Are ‘Kinks To Work Out’ Before a Hurt Business Reunion

Speculation is high on a Hurt Business reunion, but Shelton Benjamin isn’t ready to confirm that yet. MVP has been trying to recruit the former members of the stable back together again as of late, pitching an offer to Bobby Lashley and then trying to help Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin against The Street Profits. Benjamin appeared on this week’s The Bump and said that MVP appears to be pushing for the reunion, but he’s not ready to commit to it at this point.

“If you ask MVP, maybe,” Benjamin said (per Fightful). “If you ask me and Cedric, we still got some kinks to work out before we can commit to that. Obviously Bobby’s got some things going on of his own, so there’s a lot of moving parts. Are we interested? Of course. We’re businessmen. We’re listening. But at this point, I can’t confirm that the Hurt Business is gonna get back together,” Benjamin said.

The Hurt Business ran as a group from 2020 through late 2021, during which time Lashley had US Title and WWE Title runs while Alexander and Benjamin had a run as Raw Tag Team Champions.