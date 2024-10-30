Shelton Benjamin Weighs In On Bobby Lashley Potentially Joining AEW

Bobby Lashley has been rumored to join his Hurt Business brothers in AEW, and Shelton Benjamin recently weighed in on the possibility. Benjamin made his AEW debut on the October 2nd episode of Dynamite and allied with MVP, with speculation rife that Lashley is set to join them. Lashley left WWE in August, and Benjamin was asked in an interview with TV Insider about what it would mean to have Lashley in the company.

“If that was the case, that means there would be another monster in the company,” Benjamin said. “Based on whatever his plans are, that could be a threat to everyone. We heard the rumblings and what people were whispering. For the most part, I’m not concerned with that. I’m concerned about what happens Wednesday between Swerve and me.”

Benjamin went on to say. “If someone else joins the company, I think it would be a great asset. At the same time, I’m not concerned with that right now. I’m concerned with Wednesday.”

Benjamin battles Swerve Strickland on tonight’s Fright Night episode of Dynamite.