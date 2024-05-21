Shelton Benjamin Open To Working With AEW or TNA

Shelton Benjamin says that he’s open to working for a number of companies following his WWE exit. Benjamin is currently a free agent and in an interview with the Daily Star, he weighed in on potentially making appearances in AEW and TNA.

“I’m always open to working with any of those companies,” Benjamin said (per Fightful). “At this point, it’s a business aspect of to me, and that’s how I approach it. I’d love to work in AEW. I’d love work in IMPACT. I don’t put a limit on where I’m going. I’m open to all of these places.”

He added, “New Japan is still my favorite company outside of WWE, and I say WWE because I have so many friends still there. I’m open to anything and everywhere.”

Benjamin was released from WWE in September and has made a number of independent appearances since.